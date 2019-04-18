7. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (5-11)

LAST SEASON: Franchise’s most anticipated season in two decades was failure. Started 3-1, including lopsided victory against eventual Super Bowl champion New England, but offensive injuries mounted and Jags lost seven straight and eight of nine. Ended up with double-digit losses for seventh time in last eight years and finished last in AFC South.

FREE AGENCY: Signed quarterback Nick Foles to four-year, $88 million contract that included $50.125 million guaranteed and then parted ways with Blake Bortles little more than one year after giving him three-year, $58 million deal. Team believes it finally has franchise QB after whiffing on Bortles, Blaine Gabbert, David Garrard and Byron Leftwich.

THEY NEED: OT, TE, DL, RB, S.

THEY DON’T NEED: CB, LB, QB, G, C.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson; Florida OT Jawaan Taylor; Alabama OL Jonah Williams.

OUTLOOK: Don’t be surprised to see personnel chief Tom Coughlin grab pass rusher if Kentucky’s Josh Allen, Ohio State’s Joey Bosa or Alabama’s Quinnen Williams slides. Have top-10 pick for 11th time in 12 years. Only last three — DT Taven Bryan, RB Leonard Fournette and CB Jalen Ramsey — remain on roster. Must find Foles immediate help in early rounds, whether it’s mismatch tight end, big-play receiver, starting offensive lineman or even third-down back. Would make no sense to invest in QB position and not build around him. It’s been clear for years that Jacksonville’s offense lacks dynamic playmakers.

