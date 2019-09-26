JACKSONVILLE (1-2) at DENVER (0-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Broncos by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Jacksonville 1-2; Denver 0-3

SERIES RECORD — Tied 6-6

LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Jaguars 20-10, Dec. 4, 2016

LAST WEEK — Jaguars beat Titans 20-7; Broncos lost to Packers 27-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jaguars No. 21, Broncos No. 27

JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (23), PASS (16).

JAGUARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (17), PASS (18).

BRONCOS OVERALL — OVERALL (20), RUSH (14), PASS (23).

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL ( 9), RUSH (16), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —QB Gardner Minshew leads NFL rookies in completion percentage (73.9), passing TDs (five) and passer rating (110.6). … Minshew’s completion percentage, passer rating both highest by rookie QB in first three career games in Super Bowl era. … DJ Chark one of five WRs in NFL with at least four 30-yard catches. … Chark is first Jaguars player since Jimmy Smith in ’98 with TD catch in each of first three games. … Since signing with Jaguars in ’17, Denver native Calais Campbell’s 28 sacks third most in league. … Campbell AFC’s defensive player of the week following three-sack performance vs. Titans. … Rookie DE Josh Allen had first two career sacks in Week 3. … CB Jalen Ramsey missed practice all week (illness, back, paternity leave) after requesting trade following sideline spat with coach Doug Marrone. … Broncos first team since sack became official stat in ’82 to start season with zero sacks, zero takeaways in first three games. … Vic Fangio first of 17 Broncos head coaches to start 0-3. … Broncos’ last 0-4 start was ’99 following back-to-back Super Bowl wins. … OLB Von Miller’s 98 sacks lead NFL since arrival in ’11. … OLB Bradley Chubb tied career high with three tackles for loss last week. … K Brandon McManus’ 90-PAT streak snapped last week with clank off left upright. … RB Phillip Lindsay had 130 scrimmage yards and two TD runs vs. Packers. … CB De’Vante Bausby had first two career pass breakups after relieving Isaac Yiadom in Green Bay. … Fantasy Watch: Broncos WRs Courtland Sutton, Emmanuel Sanders each had 85-plus receiving yards in two of first three games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL