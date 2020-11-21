JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars activated veteran cornerback D.J. Hayden from injured reserve Saturday and expect him to play significantly against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

They waived safety Doug Middleton to make room on the roster.

Hayden missed the last three games because of a strained hamstring. His return comes days after the Jaguars (1-8) placed rookie cornerback CJ Henderson (groin) on injured reserve. Hayden, Tre Herndon and either Sidney Jones or rookie Chris Claybrooks are expected to start against one of the NFL’s best receiving corps. Jones (Achilles tendon) is questionable for the game.

The Steelers (9-0) are the only team in the NFL with three players — JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool — who have at least 30 receptions and 400 yards this season.

Also Saturday, the Jaguars signed tight end Eric Saubert and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to the active roster from the practice squad. They used standard elevation spots on receiver Terry Godwin and running back Nathan Cottrell.

