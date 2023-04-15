Pinch-hitter Jadelyn Allchin hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to help lead Washington’s softball team to a 3-2 win over Oregon State on Saturday at Kelly Field in Corvallis.
Allchin drove in pinch-runner Avery Hobson, who was inserted for Kelley Lynch after Lynch led off the seventh with a single. Hobson advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt before Allchin put the Huskies (31-8, 12-5 Pac-12) up for good.
Oregon State (11-25-1, 2-14-1) loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, but Lynch induced a ground ball to shortstop to earn her first save of the season.
Baylee Klingler had UW’s other RBI on a sacrifice fly in the third inning.
UW baseball falls to No. 22 ASU
The Washington baseball team fell 8-6 to No. 22 Arizona State at Husky Ballpark in the second game of a three-game series after the Huskies won Game 1 on Friday.
The Huskies mounted a comeback attempt in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday, scoring twice on RBI singles from left fielder AJ Guerrero and designated hitter Jeter Ybarra before the game ended on a ground out to second base with runners on second and third.
Guerrero also homered and finished with three RBI for the Huskies (20-11, 7-7 Pac-12).
The Sun Devils improved to 25-10, 11-3.
Baseball
• Host Seattle U beat British Columbia 8-2 behind seven strong innings from starting pitcher Blake Smith, who struck out nine while allowing two runs on four hits with no walks.
First baseman Matt Boissoneault went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBI for the Redhawks (11-21).
Softball
• Seattle U completed a three-game sweep of Southern Utah with a 9-1 win in five innings. The host Redhawks (27-14, 8-7 WAC) were led at the plate by right fielder Sydney Frankenberger, who went 2 for 2 with three RBI.
Grace Luderer pitched a complete game, allowing one run on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk to improve her record to 8-3.
Minors
• Right fielder Alberto Rodriguez had three hits and five RBI to lead the Everett AquaSox to a 20-7 win over the host Hillsboro Hops, ending their skid at five games. The Hops had been riding a six-game winning streak.
• Second baseman Kean Wong went 2 for 5 with three RBI to help lead the Tacoma Rainiers to a 10-2 win over host Round Rock.
Hockey
• The Thunderbirds beat the Prince George Cougars 5-1 to take a 2-0 lead in the teams’ second-round playoff series. Jared Davidson had bookend goals for Seattle, while Brad Lambert had a goal and three assists.
The next two games of the best-of-seven series will be played Tuesday and Wednesday in Prince George.
Rugby
• The Seawolves lost a road match to the Utah Warriors, 41-35. The Seawolves have lost back-to-back matches after starting the season 6-0.
Tennis
• The Washington State women lost 4-1 to host Stanford, ranked 11th in the nation. Hania Abouelsaad picked up Washington State’s lone victory.
