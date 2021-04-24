JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Zion Webb threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for one and Uriah West ran for two scores and Jacksonville State scored five touchdowns in its first six possessions to beat Davidson 49-14 on Saturday in an opening-round FCS playoff game.

The fourth-seeded Gamecocks (10-2) never trailed. They will play the winner of Delaware State-Sacred Heart in a quarterfinal game on May 1.

West’s 6-yard scoring run ended an eight-play, 86-yard scoring drive for a 14-7 lead. After forcing a three-and-out, West crashed in from a yard out for a two-score advantage. On the ensuing kickoff, Allen Karajic kicked it short and the Gamecocks recovered at Davidson’s 22-yard line. Webb then threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pettway with 33 seconds left before halftime.

Webb threw for 239 yards and ran for 68 and West ran for 76.

Coy Williams ran for 62 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown for Davidson (4-3).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball