JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jontrell Walker scored 19 points and Jackson State beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65-52 on Monday night.

Jackson State (9-13, 6-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which leads the league allowing just 60.6 points per game, held UAPB to 40-percent shooting and forced 17 turnovers.

Lemmie Howard added 12 points and Dontelius Ross 11 for Jackson State. Chris Howell, coming off a 19-point, 10-rebound performance in a 65-63 win over Grambling State on Saturday, had six points and four rebounds in 15 minutes.

JSU was 20 of 28 at the free-throw line compared to UAPB’s nine makes in 16 attempts (53 percent).

Ross made a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to give the Tigers a 34-28 lead. JSU led for nearly 27 minutes of the game, with UAPB’s last lead at 25-24 at the 4:06 mark of the first half.

Charles Jackson and Martaveous McKnight each scored 12 points for UAPB (7-15, 4-5).