JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Coltie Young had 17 points in Jackson State’s 61-58 victory over Alabama State on Saturday night.

Young added 10 rebounds for the Tigers (3-12, 2-0 SWAC). Jamarcus Jones was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to add 11 points. Ken Evans was 4 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with nine points.

Isaiah Range led the Hornets (4-12, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Jordan O’Neal added 13 points, two steals and two blocks for Alabama State. Alex Anderson finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Both teams next play Monday. Jackson State hosts Alabama A&M and Alabama State visits Alcorn State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.