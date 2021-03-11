CLEVELAND (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson scored 31 points as Akron beat Bowling Green 74-67 in the Mid-American Conference tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The win comes two weeks after the Zips suffered an 83-71 loss to Bowling Green in conference play. Akron will meet No. 2 seed Buffalo in Friday’s late semifinal. The semis are an all-Ohio round as top-seeded Toledo takes on fifth seed Ohio in the other game.

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 12 points for Akron (15-7). Ali Ali added nine points with six rebound and Enrique Freeman pulled down nine rebounds.

Jermaine Marshall scored eight points and his back-to-back 3-pointers over the course of 51 seconds in the game’s closing minutes turned a 63-63 tie into a 69-63 Akron lead with 2:36 remaining.

Daeqwon Plowden tied a career high with 26 points for the Falcons (14-11). Chandler Turner added 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

___

