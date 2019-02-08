AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Loren Cristian Jackson had 18 points as Akron extended its home win streak to seven games, topping Kent State 72-53 on Friday night.
Tyler Cheese had 15 points for Akron (14-9, 6-4 Mid-American Conference). Daniel Utomi added 14 points.
Kent State scored 23 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Antonio Williams had 12 points for the Golden Flashes (17-6, 6-4). Jaylin Walker added 10 points.
Akron matches up against Buffalo at home on Tuesday. Kent State takes on Western Michigan on the road on Thursday.
