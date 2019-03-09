GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Devante Jackson had 14 points off the bench to lead Grambling State to a 66-58 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.
Prince Moss had 14 points and seven rebounds for Grambling State (16-15, 10-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Axel Mpoyo added seven rebounds.
Dallas Polk-Hilliard, who was second on the Tigers in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 13 percent in the game (1 of 8).
Andre Kennedy had 21 points for the Bulldogs (5-27, 4-14), who have now lost eight straight games. Gerron Scissum added 10 points.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks free agency primer: Who might stay and who might go? And potential targets
- 'My story is a lot like his': How Will Conroy joined forces with Mike Hopkins to turn around UW hoops VIEW
- Analysis: Could the Seahawks be listening trade offers for Frank Clark?
- For the son of Mariners great Dan Wilson, a rising catching prospect, it's hard to avoid comparisons to dad | Larry Stone
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
The Tigers evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Alabama A&M defeated Grambling State 65-60 on Jan. 7.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com