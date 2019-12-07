WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jermaine Jackson Jr. scored 29 points and Long Island defeated Army 85-72 on Saturday.

Virshon Cotton had 13 points for Long Island-Brooklyn (3-6). Tyrn Flowers added 12 points. Raiquan Clark had 11 points for the visitors.

Alex King had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Black Knights (4-4). Matt Wilson added 14 points and nine rebounds. Tommy Funk had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Long Island plays Rider on the road next Saturday. Army takes on Merrimack on the road on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com