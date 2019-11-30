BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double to lead Indiana past South Dakota State, 64-50, Saturday.

Justin Smith added 18 points and eight rebounds as the Hoosiers completed a November sweep and improved to 8-0.

Indiana led by 11 at the half but was never able to put away South Dakota State in the second half. The Hoosiers’ largest lead came on a Jackson-Davis lob dunk with four minutes remaining that made it 62-46.

Tray Buchanan led the Jackrabbits (6-4) with 15 points. Baylor Scheierman added seven.

Indiana and South Dakota State traded 3-pointers — and turnovers — early with a 3 by Alou Dillon getting the Jackrabbits within 20-18 with a little more than seven minutes left in the half.

But Devonte Green answered with a jumper to spark an 11-0 run by Indiana, highlighted by a thundering Jackson-Davis block that turned into a dunk on the other end by Smith, that put the Hoosiers up 31-18. Indiana ended the half with a 37-26 lead.

BIG PICTURE

South Dakota State: The loss snaps a two-game winning streak for two-time defending Summit League regular season champions.

Indiana: South Dakota State was the final mid-major tune-up for Indiana. After Florida State Tuesday, Indiana opens Big Ten play at Wisconsin, then plays UConn in the Jimmy V. Classic.

STAT SHEET

South Dakota State: Doug Wilson came in averaging 17.8 points to lead the Jackrabbits but was limited to just six points before fouling out. … South Dakota State finished with 17 turnovers. … The Jackrabbits went 19 of 56 from the field, including just 6 of 28 (21.4%) from 3-point range.

Indiana: Hoosiers open the season 8-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season. … Indiana was held to season lows of 64 points and 41.4% shooting (24-for-58). … Indiana committed a season-high 19 turnovers.

UP NEXT

South Dakota State has five days off before playing at Montana State Thursday.

Indiana plays host to Florida State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Tuesday night.

