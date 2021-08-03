MIAMI (AP) — Newly acquired Alex Jackson hit his first career home run, Nick Neidert earned his first big league win and the Miami Marlins beat the NL East-leading New York Mets 5-4 Tuesday night.

Isan Díaz also homered, Bryan De La Cruz had three hits and Lewis Brinson had two hits and scored twice for the last-place Marlins, who have won the first two of the four-game series.

Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater ejected New York manager Luis Rojas before the bottom of the seventh. The Mets have lost five of six and are 8-11 since the All-Star break.

The Mets were limited to five hits by Neidert (1-1) and four relievers.

Neidert allowed three runs and three hits, struck out five, walked four and hit a batter in 5 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old righty was in his 11th game in the majors.

Jackson’s homer put Miami ahead 1-0 in the second. Acquired from the Atlanta Braves on Friday at the trade deadline, Jackson drove a pitch from Taijuan Walker (7-6) over the center field wall.

Advertising

The Marlins increased their lead in the third on Díaz’s solo homer and De La Cruz’s two-run single.

The Mets got to within 4-3 in the sixth on Dominic Smith’s second sacrifice fly and J.D. Davis’ run-scoring double that chased Neidert.

The Marlins padded their lead on Jorge Alfaro’s RBI double in the eighth.

Anthony Bender relieved Neidert and got the last out in the sixth while David Hess and Richard Bleier combined to retire six straight.

Dylan Floro allowed James McCann’s RBI double with two outs in the ninth before retiring pinch-hitter Brandon Dury on a grounder for his fourth save.

Walker (7-6) lasted 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander allowed four runs, eight hits, struck out four and walked two.

Advertising

ROSTER MOVE

Mets RHP Miguel Castro was reinstated from the injured list after testing negative for COVID-19. RHP Geoff Hartlieb was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. … The Marlins placed LHP Trevor Rogers on the bereavement list.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (torn right lat) underwent a recent MRI that disclosed he has progressed sufficiently to begin a throwing program soon, Rojas said.

Marlins: IF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (unspecified) was placed on the injured list. … RHP Pablo López (right rotator cuff strain) extended his throwing program to 90 feet.

UP NEXT

RHP Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 2.25) will start the third game of the series for the Mets on Wednesday while the Marlins will go with RHP Zach Thompson (2-4, 2.33).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports