COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is expected to miss four weeks with a shoulder injury.

The team said the 22-year-old Werenski was hurt in the first period of Saturday night’s 2-0 loss to the New York Islanders. Werenski has been bothered by shoulder problems in the past.

Werenski leads all Columbus defensemen in scoring this season with six goals and 10 assists in 26 games. His goal, assist and point totals rank third overall on the club.

Columbus’ first selection, eighth overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft, the Grosse Pointe, Michigan, native has registered 44 goals, 100 assists 56 penalty minutes in 263 career NHL games.

The Blue Jackets host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

