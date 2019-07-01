CAIRO (AP) — Ivory Coast has qualified for the last 16 at the African Cup of Nations by beating Namibia 4-1 to clinch second place in Group D behind Morocco.

Ivory Coast made sure of its place in the knockouts with the victory in the final round of Group D games on Monday.

South Africa’s fate hangs in the balance after it lost to Morocco 1-0 to a 90th-minute goal by Morocco captain M’Bark Boussoufa. South Africa must wait to see if it is one of the four best third-place teams to progress.

Ivory Coast led Namibia 2-0 through goals by Max Gradel and Serey Die. Namibia pulled one back with 20 minutes to go but the Ivorians scored twice more in the last six minutes through Wilfried Zaha and Maxwel Cornet.

Morocco finished the group stage with three wins from three games, all of them by 1-0.

