AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jimond Ivey scored 18 points, including 12 in the second half, and Akron defeated Western Michigan 56-48 in a Mid-American Conference opener on Saturday.

Loren Cristian Jackson added 12 points, 10 in the second half, but was just 1 of 11 from the arc. Akron (9-5) made only 6 of 31 from 3-point range for 19 percent but Western Michigan was worse at 4 of 26 for 15 percent. Deng Riak grabbed 11 rebounds. The Zips shot only 28 percent but a 16-of-23 effort at the free-throw line versus 6 of 9 for the Broncos was a difference-maker.

Josh Davis and Michael Flowers scored 14 points each for the Broncos (6-8), who shot 31 percent, with Kawanise Wilkins collecting 12 rebounds.

Western Michigan led 24-23 at halftime but Ivey opened the second half with a 3-pointer and dunk and the Zips led thereafter. He made a 3-pointer and two free throws and Tyler Cheese added a bucket for an 11-point margin with 4:22 remaining. The Broncos didn’t get closer than six after that.