EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Rapolas Ivanauskas had 15 points as Colgate stretched its winning streak to eight games, topping Lafayette 76-70 on Saturday.
Dana Batt had 12 points for Colgate (21-10, 13-5 Patriot League). Malcolm Regisford added 11 points. Jack Ferguson had 11 points for the road team.
Jordan Burns, who was second on the Raiders in scoring coming into the contest with 16.0 points per game, shot only 18 percent for the game (2 of 11).
Justin Jaworski had 21 points for the Leopards (10-19, 7-11). Alex Petrie added 16 points. Paulius Zalys had 16 points.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: What went wrong for the Huskies against Cal and how does it impact UW's tournament odds? WATCH
- Analysis: Seven things we learned about the Seahawks from the NFL combine
- What to make of the 'reimagined' 2019 Mariners? Here are 8 observations from spring training | Larry Stone
- Washington Huskies clinch Pac-12 title despite loss at California VIEW
- Hardwood Classic Live: Scores, updates and more from Washington state basketball tournament
The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Leopards for the season. Colgate defeated Lafayette 57-47 on Jan. 23. The Raiders and the Leopards next take the floor in the Patriot League Tournament.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com