HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 13 points, Dana Batt had 12 points with eight rebounds and Colgate defeated Lafayette 57-47 on Wednesday night.
Will Rayman had 10 points and Tucker Richardson contributed five points, eight rebounds and five assists for Colgate (12-8, 4-3 Patriot League). The Raiders played without leading scorer Jordan Burns, who was out with a lower leg injury.
Justin Jaworski and Alex Petrie led Lafayette (5-13, 2-5) with 12 points apiece. The 47 points were a season low for the Leopards, who shot 35 percent from the field.
There were three ties early in the first half but Colgate never trailed, led by eight at halftime and the final score matched the Raiders’ largest lead.
With only five offensive rebounds in the game, second-chance points were limited. Colgate had four offensive rebounds and zero second-chance points, while Lafayette had one offensive rebound and two second-chance points. Colgate had a 39-27 overall rebounding advantage and the Raiders scored 34 points in the paint, compared to Lafayette’s 18.