URDAX, Spain (AP) — Mikel Iturria of Spain secured his first professional win to take the 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Wednesday, with Primoz Roglic finishing safely in the peloton to keep his overall lead.

Iturria held on for the victory after making an impressive solo run with about 25 kilometers (15 miles) to go of the 180-kilometer (112-mile) ride from Saint-Palais to Urdax in Spain’s Basque Country.

Iturria, a 27-year-old rider from team Euskadi-Murias, finished six seconds ahead of the first group of chasers. He had built a gap of nearly 50 seconds with about 15 kilometers (9 miles) to go.

The overall leaders stayed in the peloton, which crossed the line almost 20 minutes after Iturria. Roglic remained 1 minute, 52 seconds in front of Alejandro Valverde, with Miguel Ángel López 19 seconds behind.

On Thursday, riders will face three difficult climbs near the end of a 171-kilometer (106-mile) stage that will finish in Bilbao, still in Basque Country.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports