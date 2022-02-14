POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jao Ituka had 20 points as Marist topped Niagara 77-70 on Monday night.

Ricardo Wright had 19 points and six rebounds for the Red Foxes (11-13, 6-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Jones added 18 points and three blocks.

Marcus Hammond had 21 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles (11-13, 6-9). Julian Mackey added 16 points. Noah Thomasson had 13 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com