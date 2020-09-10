CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LAS VEGAS (7-9) at CAROLINA (5-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Raiders by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Raiders 8-8; Panthers 6-9-1

SERIES RECORD – Series tied 3-3

LAST MEETING – Raiders beat Panthers 35-32 on Nov. 27, 2016 in Oakland

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (13), PASS (9).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (8), PASS (28).

PANTHERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (14), PASS (13).

PANTHERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (28), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Raiders will play first game representing their new home city Las Vegas. … QB Derek Carr returns as starter after throwing for 21 TDs and eight INTs last season. … RB Josh Jacobs emerged as the Raiders’ top rusher a year ago, running for 1,150 yards and seven TDs, and will look to test a revamped Panthers defensive line. … TE Darren Waller led all Raiders receivers with 90 catches for 1,145 yards. … WR Henry Ruggs III, the team’s first-round pick, averaged 18.7 yards per reception last year at Alabama. … Raiders are eager to get a look at 2019 first-round draft pick Johnathan Abram, who played only one game as a rookie before a season-ending torn rotator cuff. … Panthers are only NFL team with a new head coach (Matt Rhule), two new coordinators (Joe Brady and Phil Snow) and a new starting QB (Teddy Bridgewater). … Bridgewater makes his starting debut as Panthers QB, replacing Cam Newton (New England). He was 5-0 as Saints starter last year with a 153.8 quarterback rating while filling in for Drew Brees. … All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey is looking to become the only player in NFL history to get 1,000-yard rushing and receiving seasons in back-to-back years. … WR D.J. Moore looking to build on an 87-catch, 1,175-yard receiving season. … Panthers have eight new starters on defense. They allowed 5.2 yards per carry and 32 touchdowns rushing last season, both last in the NFL. … Former Raider MLB Tahir Whitehead replaces the retired Luke Kuechly. … DT Kawan Short returns after missing 14 games with a shoulder injury. He will be paired with first-round pick DT Derrick Brown in the middle of the defense. Fantasy tip: Bridgewater has a chance to put up big numbers this season with a solid group of receivers. Given the fact Carolina’s defense might not be that good, Bridgewater could be put in a position of chasing points, which could potentially lead to big fantasy football numbers.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL