HOUSTON (AP) — It’s a girl for supermodel Kate Upton and her husband Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.
Upton used her Instagram site to announce the birth of the couple’s first child — Genevieve Upton Verlander — and the date Nov. 7. The site features a black-and-white photo of an infant with her hand to her mouth.
Further details about the baby and where the child was born weren’t released.
Upton and Verlander wed last November in Italy, after the pitching ace helped the Astros win their first World Series. Upton in July announced the pregnancy, also on Instagram, in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami.”
Most Read Sports Stories
- Team bus erupts in fire and forces UW Huskies to evacuate following loss at Auburn
- WSU Cougars flying mile-high as magical season continues in blowout of Colorado
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Pac-12 Bowl Projections: Why the Huskies, not Cougars, should be smelling Roses
- Odds stacked against Seahawks heading to LA, and they'll really get dire if Seattle doesn't win