GDANSK, Poland (AP) — Italy was held to a 0-0 draw against Poland on Sunday but remained top of its UEFA Nations League group after the Netherlands drew by the same score against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The match was supposed to pit two of Europe’s top goalscorers against each other in Robert Lewandowski and Ciro Immobile. However, Italy coach Roberto Mancini surprisingly left Immobile on the bench.

Poland almost scored late on. Italy defender Francesco Acerbi did well to deflect Grzegorz Krychowiak’s effort narrowly past the left post.

Federico Chiesa had Italy’s best chance early in the match, but he fired his close-range effort wide.

Italy is a point above the Netherlands and Poland in Group 1 of League A. It plays the Netherlands on Wednesday.

___

