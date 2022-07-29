SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Issaquah Little League Softball pitcher Shaelyn Erickson, her teammates, family and friends decorated cars with the slogan, “North Carolina, Here We Come.”

What was a hope is now reality. The Washington representative defeated Montana 13-4 on Friday in the Northwest Region championship to earn a trip to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, beginning Aug. 9.

Erickson allowed one run over 5⅔ innings and had five RBI. She had a bases-loaded double in the top of an eight-run second inning.

“I was happy to get a chance to hit with the bases loaded,” she said. “I just wanted to hit the ball hard and wanted to get the ball in the air.”

Shaelyn is the daughter of Issaquah coach Edwin Erickson. She pitched the first three innings. London White, who was having a hard time with the temperatures in the upper 90s, came out to start the fourth and yielded three runs. She returned to the outfield as Erickson returned to the pitching circle.

“You have to have more than one pitcher,” Edwin Erickson said. “It was hot out there for sure. I was concerned that White was uncomfortable.”

After defeating pesky Montana for the second time, Erickson said he was impressed by the team from the Boulder Arrowhead Big Sky Little League.

The game, which was broadcast on ESPN+, took two hours with several delays. Erickson successfully challenged an out call at second to keep the eight-run rally going.

Montana showed improvement over the tournament. Erickson said they were the toughest competition in the Northwest Region. Montana coach Jaime Nelson said her team may have been a bit nervous at the start.

“On Sunday, we hadn’t played a game in three weeks,” said Nelson, who is a speech pathologist. Montana has five starters who are eligible to play next season. “I think our team learned how to dig deep.”