La Verne, California, erupted for six runs in the sixth inning and went on to beat Issaquah 7-1 at the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina, on Thursday.

Issaquah, the Northwest Region champion, was eliminated from the tournament.

Issaquah opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Hadlie Delucchi tripled with two outs and scored on a throwing error.

Issaquah was limited to two hits for the remainder of the game, a third-inning single by Shaelyn Erickson and a sixth-inning single by Giorgia Graham.

After Erickson retired each of the first nine La Verne batters, the West Region champion tied the score in the top of the fourth.

Minors

• Jarred Kelenic drove in three runs, Zach Green homered and drove in two runs and Taylor Trammell went 3 for 5 as the host Tacoma Rainiers (49-58) blasted the Las Vegas Aviators 12-8.

• Ben Ramirez hit a solo home run but the Everett AquaSox (49-55) lost 3-2 to the host Tri-City Dust Devils..

Volleyball

• The Seattle Pacific Falcons (61 points) have been picked for a fifth-place finish in the upcoming Great Northwest Athletic Conference season.

Western Washington, which went all the way to the NCAA tournament final four last fall, is the overwhelming favorite to win the GNAC title, receiving nine of the 10 first-place votes and 98 points. Central Washington is tabbed for second with 89 points, and Alaska Anchorage third with 74. The Falcons tied for fourth last year in GNAC play, finishing at 11-7. SPU was 15-10 overall. Jason Rhine is beginning his first year as coach of the Falcons.