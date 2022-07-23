SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The Issaquah Little League softball team’s 2022 dreams began in February. Perhaps it is more accurate to say they began in the 2021 state tournament.

Playing with mostly 11-year-old players, the team was competitive but lost their last game to Redmond. Issaquah manager Edwin Erickson said the players got together in February and the team was all in to do well in the postseason

Issaquah opened the Northwest Region Little League softball tournament on Saturday with a 15-0 victory over Gillette, the Wyoming representative. The game was shortened to three innings because of the mercy rule.

“We played a pretty clean game and all the kids got in and settled in,” said Erickson, who is a financial advisor in his day job.

His daughter, Shaelyn Erickson, struck out all six Wyoming batters in two innings before being relieved by London White in the third inning. Wyoming, which appeared overmatched, didn’t get a hit during the game.

Erickson said White will probably start Sunday’s 7 p.m. game against Boulder Arrowhead Little League from Billings, Montana. Shaelyn Erickson will probably pitch in the game.

Issaquah scored eight runs in the first inning and added four in the second to remove any suspense concerning the ultimate outcome. In the first inning, the team had three hits, five walks, and nine of the first 10 Issaquah batters reached base.

“I was a bit nervous at the start, but I had more confidence after the first batter,” said Shaelyn Erickson, who didn’t want to be a pitcher when she joined Little League. “My mom (Tiffany) made me do it.”

She wasn’t good at first, but her father said she has made exponential progress. Her league team, the Huskies, won 15 out of 16 games to earn the championship.

Since playing in the postseason, Issaquah has compiled impressive numbers. They won all nine of their postseason games, and outscored opponents by a 49-5 margin in the district tournament.

“It’s the first time in 20 years that Issaquah made the Northwest Region,” said Shaelyn Erickson, who turned 13 during the season and smiles through her braces. She also plays club volleyball and performs lyrical dancing.

Her father serves as her catcher during practice and provides help with math homework. He credited pitching coach Anna Nickel with helping Shaelyn improve.