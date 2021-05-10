EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders have renamed their top minor league affiliate to the Bridgeport Islanders.

The NHL club announced the name change Monday. Previously, the AHL team was named the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

The AHL’s team’s new logo features a “B” to recognize Bridgeport. The stick, which forms the letter “B,” has the parent Islanders “NY” logo as the tape on the blade, a nod to the affiliation between the two clubs. The Islanders’ blue and orange colors remain the same.

“Having the Islanders name associated with Bridgeport, creates a stronger tie between the NHL team and the top development team,” said Chris Lamoriello, Bridgeport’s general manager and the Islanders’ assistant GM said.

“Every time a player puts on the Bridgeport uniform, he will be putting on the identical uniform the NHL team wears, except for the new logo.”

Bridgeport and the Islanders have the fifth-longest current affiliation in AHL history, going back to Bridgeport’s inaugural season in 2001-02. The Islanders purchased the club on July 22, 2004.

The New York Islanders will move into the new UBS Arena at Belmont Park for the 2021-22 NHL season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports