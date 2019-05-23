The New York Islanders have agreed to terms with center Brock Nelson on a six-year contract through the 2024-25 season.

General manager Lou Lamoriello announced the contract Thursday. Nelson scored 25 goals and set career highs with 28 assists and 53 points last season to help the Islanders make the playoffs.

Getting Nelson under contract is one item on a long offseason checklist for Lamoriello. Captain Anders Lee and goaltender Robin Lehner are among the Islanders’ potential unrestricted free agents.

Nelson, 27, committed to the Islanders before reaching free agency, an important development considering former captain John Tavares hit the open market last summer and signed with his childhood team, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nelson took advantage of the added opportunity that came with Tavares’ departure and his long-term deal could help Lamoriello’s case in bringing back Lee, Lehner and others.

