ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tramaine Isabell had a season-high 39 points to lift Saint Louis to an 85-75 win over Duquesne on Wednesday night. Isabell was outscored by the Dukes’ Eric Williams Jr., who had 40 points, also a season high.

Isabell made 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added eight rebounds.

Javon Bess had 13 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (19-11, 10-7 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Fred Thatch Jr. added seven rebounds and five steals.

Saint Louis entered halftime trailing narrowly, 34-31, but the Billikens were able to outscore the Dukes 54-41 in the second half to roll to the 10-point victory. The Billikens’ 54 points in the second half marked a season best for the team.

Sincere Carry had 13 points for the Dukes (19-11, 10-7). Michael Hughes added four blocks. Marcus Weathers had eight rebounds and six assists.

The Billikens evened the season series against the Dukes with the win. Duquesne defeated Saint Louis 77-73 on Jan. 23. Saint Louis finishes out the regular season against Saint Bonaventure on the road on Saturday. Duquesne finishes out the regular season against Dayton at home on Saturday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com