NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will sit out Boston’s game against Brooklyn on Monday night because of a right quadriceps injury.
Irving says he was hurt Saturday in a loss at Orlando. He adds he expects to return Wednesday against Toronto.
The Celtics say guard Marcus Smart also is unavailable because of an illness.
Boston has lost two consecutive games.
