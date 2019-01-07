BOSTON (AP) — Celtics star Kyrie Irving is back in the lineup against the Brooklyn Nets after being sidelined with an eye injury.
Irving missed two games after scratching both corneas in a collision Dec. 31 at San Antonio. Boston won both — against Minnesota and Dallas — while Irving was out.
He leads the team in scoring and assists entering Monday, averaging 23.1 points per game and 6.6 assists.
Boston coach Brad Stevens also said forward Marcus Morris and rookie center Robert Williams were available Monday. Morris missed the last game with a stiff neck and Williams missed the previous six with a strained left groin.
Stevens said center Aron Baynes, sidelined since mid-December after surgery on a broken left finger, “will be re-evaluated next week and the earliest he would play would be mid-to-late next week.”
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports