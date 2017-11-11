BOSTON (AP) — Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has a broken bone in his face and is doubtful for their next game.
The team called the fracture minor.
Irving left Friday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter after taking an inadvertent elbow to the face from teammate Aron Baynes. Irving was bleeding from the nose as he was escorted to the locker room.
Also Saturday, the Celtics said Al Horford probably would be able to return for Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.
The Celtics have won 11 straight games, beating the Hornets on Friday night despite playing most of the game without Horford, Irving and Gordon Hayward.