ATLANTA (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 32 points and the Boston Celtics rallied to beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday night for their third straight win.

After trailing for most of the game, Boston took the lead with a 9-0 fourth-quarter run, including a go-ahead 3-pointer by Jaylen Brown, who had 14 points.

A drive by Irving gave Boston the lead for good at 101-100. Al Horford made four free throws and a layup to help the Celtics increase their advantage to 109-100 with 1:11 left.

Kevin Huerter led Atlanta with 18 points, and fellow rookie Trae Young had 16.

Minutes after he was called for his first technical following his fourth foul about three minutes into the third quarter, Boston’s Marcus Smart was ejected following an altercation with Atlanta’s DeAndre Bembry.

Smart and Bembry had to be separated after an exchange of words as players lined up for a jump ball. After being restrained by teammates and coaches, Smart broke free and charged toward Bembry before being restrained again.

Bembry also was called for a technical foul following a video review.

One night after scoring 38 points in a 122-116 home win over Memphis, Irving continued his high-scoring streak by going 5 for 8 from 3-point range. He pulled the Celtics back from a 50-34 deficit by scoring 15 of Boston’s final 19 points of the half. The Hawks led 67-60 at the break.

Atlanta answered Irving’s one-man scoring show with a more balanced attack that stood up until the final quarter.

Huerter continued to shine in his fill-in starting role while Kent Bazemore recovers from a sprained right ankle. Huerter has made 45.5 percent of his 3-point attempts to lead all NBA qualifying rookies. He made 4 of 10 3s against Boston.

Another rookie, Omari Spellman, added two 3s in the first half.

Boston’s Jayson Tatum opened the game with a three-point play. The Hawks scored the next 10 points and kept the lead until Brown’s 3-pointer with 9:07 remaining gave Boston a 95-93 edge.

Tatum had 19 points and Horford had 13.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Due to expected bad weather in the Boston area on Saturday night, there were tentative plans for a return flight on Sunday. Travel concerns also led to F Gordon Hayward remaining in Boston, where his wife is expecting the couple’s third child. “With pending weather, there was no reason to make this trip,” coach Brad Stevens said of Hayward.

Hawks: John Collins and Alex Len each had 15 points. … Collins (bronchitis-like symptoms) and Young (flu-like symptoms) started after being upgraded before the game. … C Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle sprain) had six points in 24 minutes in his return after missing two games.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Miami on Tuesday night.

Hawks: Host Magic on Monday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports