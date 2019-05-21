IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon is out indefinitely with a hip injury that could put his senior season in jeopardy.

The Hawkeyes say Bohannon, who suffered the previously undisclosed injury early in 2018-19, will undergo surgery Wednesday in Iowa City.

Bohannon ranked third on the team with 11.6 points per game as a junior last season, and he led the Big Ten in free throw shooting percentage.

Iowa said Bohannon was able to manage the injury last season and he had hoped the rest and rehabilitation would heal it. But Bohannon ultimately decided on surgery, and Iowa says it’ll reevaluate Bohannon throughout the summer and fall.

