AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State is exploring construction of a multi-use “arts, culture and community district’ between Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium.

The school announced the plan Tuesday, saying athletic director Jamie Pollard and Iowa State Research Park President Rick Sanders will lead a feasibility study on the area, which is mostly a series of parking lots.

Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen transferred oversight of the Iowa State Center, a series of buildings near the basketball coliseum and the football stadium, to the athletic department. The proposed plan would also look into relocating commuter and football game day parking to a new parking area east of the stadium.