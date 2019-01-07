AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State junior running back David Montgomery is leaving for the NFL.
Montgomery announced through Twitter on Monday that he’s giving up his final year with the Cyclones to go pro.
Montgomery ran for 1,216 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for the Cyclones, who finished 8-5 after losing to Washington State in the Alamo Bowl late last month.
The 5-foot-11, 216-pound Cincinnati native seized the starting job late in 2016, and in 2017 he had 1,146 yards and 11 TDs on the ground.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks just wouldn't quit running into wall, and it cost them playoff win | Matt Calkins WATCH
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' wild-card defeat to the Cowboys
- Analysis: Which Seahawks free agents might stay and which might go as Seattle enters the offseason?
- As Seahawks head into offseason, futures of Frank Clark, Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner take center stage WATCH
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the Seahawks' playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys WATCH
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25