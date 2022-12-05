AMES, Iowa (AP) — Nate Scheelhaase has been promoted from Iowa State’s receivers coach to offensive coordinator.

Scheelhaase replaces Tom Manning, who was fired last week after the Cyclones finished at the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring and total offense during a 4-8 season.

“Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” coach Matt Campbell said Monday. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”

Campbell also announced the firing of fifth-year offensive line coach Jeff Meyers.

Scheelhaase has coached running backs and receivers he arrived in Ames in 2018. Some of his top players have been 2022 Biletnikoff Award finalist Xavier Hutchinson, two-time consensus All-America running back Breece Hall, All-America running back David Montgomery and All-Big 12 wide receiver Deshaunte Jones.

He previously coached running backs at Illinois, where he was a four-year starting quarterback from 2010-13.

The Cyclones’ offensive staff will continue to have Scheelhaase in charge of receivers, Joel Gordon as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator and Taylor Mouser as tight ends coach.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2