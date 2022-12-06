LAS VEGAS (AP) — Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell won the William V. Campbell Trophy on Tuesday night, becoming the first player from the school to be named college football’s top scholar-athlete.

Campbell, the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year, receives a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship from the National Football Foundation.

Campbell received the award at the NFF’s Hall of Fame induction banquet.

He was one of 15 finalists from all levels of college football up for the award that recognizes combined academic and athletic performance as well as exemplary leadership.

Campbell is on target to graduate in December with a degree in enterprise leadership and sport and recreation management. He is a two-time academic all-Big Ten honoree.

The other finalists were Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez; Auburn kicker Anders Carlson; Dayton running back Jake Chisholm; Chicago running back Nicholas D’Ambrose; Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen; Yale defensive lineman Oso Ifesinachukwu; UTSA offensive lineman Ahofitu Maka; Holy Cross running back Peter Oliver; Stanford offensive lineman Walter Rouse; Troy offensive lineman Austin Stidham; Wayne State linebacker Julius Wilkerson; Mississippi State receiver Austin Williams; Johns Hopkins offensive lineman JR Woods; and Saint John’s (Minnesota) defensive lineman Michael Wozniak.

