New York Liberty (10-17, 8-7 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (21-7, 11-3 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sabrina Ionescu leads New York into a matchup with Chicago. Ionescu is eighth in the WNBA averaging 17.3 points per game.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference play is 11-3. Chicago ranks fourth in the WNBA with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Candace Parker averaging 7.8.

The Liberty are 8-7 in conference play. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Natasha Howard averaging 1.9.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Liberty won 83-80 in the last matchup on July 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Vandersloot is averaging 10.7 points and 6.3 assists for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Advertising

Ionescu averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Liberty, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Howard is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Liberty: 3-7, averaging 83.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points.

INJURIES: Sky: None listed.

Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.