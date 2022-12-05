New York Liberty (4-8, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (3-11, 1-10 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Mitchell and Sabrina Ionescu meet when Indiana squares off against New York. Mitchell ranks fourth in the WNBA averaging 18.7 points per game and Ionescu is ninth in the league averaging 17.1 points per game.

The Fever are 1-10 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 33.8% from downtown, led by Bria Hartley shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Liberty are 3-3 in Eastern Conference play. New York is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Natasha Howard averaging 7.7.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Liberty won the last matchup 87-74 on June 1, with Ionescu scoring 23 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 18.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Fever. Victoria Vivians is averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Ionescu is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Liberty, while averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Howard is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 1-9, averaging 78.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points per game.

Liberty: 3-7, averaging 75.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Liberty: Betnijah Laney: out (knee), Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.