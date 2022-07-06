New York Liberty (8-12) at Phoenix Mercury (9-14)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Skylar Diggins-Smith and Sabrina Ionescu meet when Phoenix squares off against New York. Diggins-Smith is fourth in the WNBA averaging 19.1 points per game and Ionescu ranks ninth in the league averaging 16.5 points per game.

The Mercury are – in home games. Phoenix ranks sixth in the Western Conference shooting 32.6% from downtown, led by Sophie Cunningham shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.

The Liberty are – on the road. New York ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up 81.3 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Mercury and Liberty meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diggins-Smith is averaging 19.1 points, five assists and 1.9 steals for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Ionescu is averaging 16.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Liberty. Marine Johannes is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 82.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Liberty: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: None listed.

Liberty: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.