Atlanta Dream (14-20, 5-12 Eastern Conference) at New York Liberty (15-20, 9-8 Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the WNBA’s best scorers, Sabrina Ionescu and Rhyne Howard, meet when New York and Atlanta hit the court. Ionescu ranks eighth in the WNBA averaging 17.8 points per game and Howard ranks 10th in the league averaging 15.9 points per game.

The Liberty are 9-8 in Eastern Conference games. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Natasha Howard averaging 1.9.

The Dream’s record in Eastern Conference action is 5-12. Atlanta is fourth in the WNBA allowing 78.9 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Aug. 12 the Liberty won 80-70 led by 18 points from Crystal Dangerfield, while Erica Wheeler scored 16 points for the Dream.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ionescu is averaging 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Liberty. Natasha Howard is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Wheeler is averaging 8.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Dream. Rhyne Howard is averaging 18.9 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 80.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Jocelyn Willoughby: out (quad).

Dream: Nia Coffey: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.