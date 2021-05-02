By
The Associated Press
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan wins Serie A title, its first since 2010.
The Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks take OT Stone Forsythe in the 6th round of the NFL draft
- Full 2021 NFL draft coverage: Seahawks wrap smallest draft class ever on Day 3, move on to UDFAs
- Seahawks take CB Tre Brown in the 4th round of the NFL draft
- Seahawks UDFA tracker: Sumner's Wedington among those reportedly signing with Seattle
- Could Richard Sherman return to Seattle? 'We'll see what happens,' says Pete Carroll