MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan won its first Serie A title in more than a decade after second-place Atalanta drew 1-1 at Sassuolo on Sunday.

Atalanta needed to win to avoid Inter mathematically clinching the title with four matches remaining and its chances of doing so diminished dramatically when goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini was sent off in the 23rd minute leaving his side with 10 men for most of the match.

Robin Gosens scored for 10-man Atalanta nine minutes later but Domenico Berardi leveled from the penalty spot early in the second half. Atalanta had a penalty saved late on after Sassuolo also had a man sent off.

It is Inter’s first trophy since 2011 and the first Serie A title since 2010, when it claimed the treble of the league, Champions League and Italian Cup.

Inter ended Juventus’ grip on the league crown. Inter coach Antonio Conte led Juventus to the first three of its nine successive Serie A titles but ended that run in his second season in charge of the Nerazzurri.

