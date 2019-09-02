PARIS (AP) — An ankle injury is keeping Paul Pogba out of international duty with France, opening the door for Arsenal’s Matteo Guendouzi to win his first cap.

Pogba was limping after playing 90 minutes in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Southampton on Saturday in the English Premier League.

France says he is out of the squad for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Albania on Saturday, and Andorra on Sept. 10.

United says “it remains unclear how serious his injury may be” ahead of an assessment. United next plays Leicester on Sept. 14.

France has called up the 20-year-old Guendouzi to replace Pogba. He’s started all of Arsenal’s four league games, and set up a goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Sunday in a 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

France is level on nine points at the top of qualifying Group H with Turkey and Iceland.

