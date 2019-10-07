PARIS (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps says goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is unlikely to play again this year.

Lloris sustained a dislocated left elbow playing for Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, when he landed awkwardly after falling backward to the ground.

Deschamps says Lloris “will not be back on the field in 2019, it’s a near-certainty.”

Deschamps was speaking Monday in Paris ahead of two upcoming France games in European Championship qualifying, away to Iceland on Friday and at home to Turkey three days later.

Tottenham had not put a timescale on Lloris’ possible return after the goalkeeper picked up the injury early in the 3-0 loss at Brighton.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports