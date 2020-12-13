LONDON (AP) — Liverpool winger Diogo Jota could miss up to two months because of a knee injury, manager Jürgen Klopp said Sunday.
Jota was hurt during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Wednesday.
“It’s worse than we first thought and better than we then thought,” Klopp said. “All the potential surgeons had a look on it, no surgery needed.
“But he will be out for a while. We don’t know exactly but one-and-a-half, two months.”
Klopp said back-up left back Kostas Tsimikas is also out after an injury sustained against Midtjylland.
