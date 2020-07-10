LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will miss the rest of the season because of a left knee injury, manager Jürgen Klopp said Friday.

The England midfielder was hurt in the second half of the 3-1 win at Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Klopp said Henderson will not require surgery.

“He won’t play again this season,” Klopp said, “but I am pretty positive he will start the new season for us.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports