MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid will start the season without Eden Hazard because of an injury.

The Spanish club says Hazard was found to have a left thigh injury after Friday’s practice session and will miss the team’s Spanish league opener at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Madrid has not given a timeframe for the player’s recovery, saying it “will continue to be assessed.”

Spanish media reports say the injury could keep Hazard sidelined for up to a month, potentially keeping him from the team’s first four league games.

The former Chelsea playmaker was Real Madrid’s top signing in the offseason.

