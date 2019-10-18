PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles will be without nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters and several other key players when they visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Peters has a knee injury that forced him from last week’s 38-20 loss at Minnesota. Rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard will make his first start in Peters’ place.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham also won’t play after injuring his ankle against the Vikings. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson remains out with an abdominal injury, though he’s making progress. Jackson hasn’t played since Week 2.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) also won’t play. Cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) is questionable.

The Eagles (3-3) and Cowboys (3-3) are tied for the NFC East lead.

